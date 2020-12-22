Post by odroid » Tue Dec 22, 2020 9:49 am

We announced the ODROID-Go in 2018 to celebrate our 10th birthday. In 2019 December, we announced the ODROID-Go Advance (OGA).Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021.We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call itDROID-uper).The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels.We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio.The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery.You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness.Additionally, other important hardware changes were made. We added a second analog joystick and dedicated volume buttons.The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved.Finally, the micro-SD card slot has changed to push-push type (spring eject) from push-pull one.Other than that, basic hardware specification and emulation performance are very similar to the original OGA.We’ve pushed many Linux kernel and U-boot patches to support new hardware features.When an OS image uses the updated kernel/uboot/bootini properly, a single OS image will work with the OGA, OGA-BE, as well as OGS.The latest reference Ubuntu image v2.0 in this link works with the three different devices too.Let’s see how it looks.There are two different color options:andWe will ship several pre-production samples to the community OS image developers beginning early next week.We wish you a fun and safe holiday during the year-end and New Year holidays.