ODROID-Go Super
Post Reply
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
ODROID-Go Super
We announced the ODROID-Go in 2018 to celebrate our 10th birthday. In 2019 December, we announced the ODROID-Go Advance (OGA).
Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021.
We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call it OGS (ODROID-Go Super).
The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels.
We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio.
The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery.
You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness.
Additionally, other important hardware changes were made. We added a second analog joystick and dedicated volume buttons.
The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.
Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved.
Finally, the micro-SD card slot has changed to push-push type (spring eject) from push-pull one.
Other than that, basic hardware specification and emulation performance are very similar to the original OGA.
We’ve pushed many Linux kernel and U-boot patches to support new hardware features.
https://github.com/hardkernel/linux/com ... dgoA-4.4.y
https://github.com/hardkernel/u-boot/co ... A-v2017.09
When an OS image uses the updated kernel/uboot/bootini properly, a single OS image will work with the OGA, OGA-BE, as well as OGS.
The latest reference Ubuntu image v2.0 in this link works with the three different devices too.
https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid_go_advan ... /ubuntu_es
Let’s see how it looks.
There are two different color options: Dim Gray and Clear White.
We will start selling and shipping the ODROID-Go Super at the end of January, and the price is $80.
We will ship several pre-production samples to the community OS image developers beginning early next week.
We wish you a fun and safe holiday during the year-end and New Year holidays.
Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021.
We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call it OGS (ODROID-Go Super).
The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels.
We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio.
The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery.
You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness.
Additionally, other important hardware changes were made. We added a second analog joystick and dedicated volume buttons.
The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.
Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved.
Finally, the micro-SD card slot has changed to push-push type (spring eject) from push-pull one.
Other than that, basic hardware specification and emulation performance are very similar to the original OGA.
We’ve pushed many Linux kernel and U-boot patches to support new hardware features.
https://github.com/hardkernel/linux/com ... dgoA-4.4.y
https://github.com/hardkernel/u-boot/co ... A-v2017.09
When an OS image uses the updated kernel/uboot/bootini properly, a single OS image will work with the OGA, OGA-BE, as well as OGS.
The latest reference Ubuntu image v2.0 in this link works with the three different devices too.
https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid_go_advan ... /ubuntu_es
Let’s see how it looks.
There are two different color options: Dim Gray and Clear White.
We will start selling and shipping the ODROID-Go Super at the end of January, and the price is $80.
We will ship several pre-production samples to the community OS image developers beginning early next week.
We wish you a fun and safe holiday during the year-end and New Year holidays.
- These users thanked the author odroid for the post (total 14):
- tobetter (Tue Dec 22, 2020 9:53 am) • Luke.go (Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:33 am) • notime2d8 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 11:57 am) • rooted (Tue Dec 22, 2020 1:53 pm) • meveric (Tue Dec 22, 2020 5:05 pm) • macc24 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 8:49 pm) • superpowter77 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:47 pm) • istanbulls (Wed Dec 23, 2020 5:27 pm) • cdu13a (Thu Dec 24, 2020 12:44 am) • shanti (Thu Dec 24, 2020 5:41 am) and 4 more users
-
- Posts: 210
- Joined: Tue Jul 16, 2019 12:30 am
- languages_spoken: English, French
- ODROIDs: XU4, N2, N2+, C2, C4, OGA, OGA-BE, H2+
- Location: Canada
- Has thanked: 21 times
- Been thanked: 55 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
I have ported Retro Arena to the new Uboot and Kernel, and tested it on OGA-BE. The image will be available to the public the moment orders for OGS begin shipping.
Last edited by Slaminger on Wed Dec 23, 2020 4:57 am, edited 1 time in total.
-
- Posts: 322
- Joined: Fri Feb 15, 2019 3:12 am
- languages_spoken: english, spanish
- ODROIDs: Odroid N2
- Has thanked: 86 times
- Been thanked: 118 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Very nice! I like how it looks! can't wait to test it!
- rooted
- Posts: 8197
- Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
- Has thanked: 728 times
- Been thanked: 288 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Wow! I love what you have done, you addressed everything that could be considered a negative and made it a positive. The rounded edges look super comfortable and that screen, so nice.
Congratulations Hardkernel Team.
Congratulations Hardkernel Team.
-
- Posts: 213
- Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 59 times
- Been thanked: 99 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Does it still use the same PS Vita style joysticks and connectors?
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
- rooted
- Posts: 8197
- Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
- Has thanked: 728 times
- Been thanked: 288 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
They look to be the same.
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
It is exactly same one in the original OGA.
-
- Posts: 66
- Joined: Mon Dec 30, 2019 10:35 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: Odroid-GO
- Has thanked: 4 times
- Been thanked: 25 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
No built in wifi? Like it still though, looks great.
Same 1GB of RAM too I take it?
Same 1GB of RAM too I take it?
-
- Posts: 8955
- Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Has thanked: 593 times
- Been thanked: 548 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Congratulations on keeping the secret and not leaking information With a second joypad 3d shooters will become more playable!
-
- Posts: 26
- Joined: Sun Mar 22, 2020 4:54 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: Odroid Go Advance
- Has thanked: 2 times
- Been thanked: 0
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
A little more power, may be ??? In order to play without problems with PSP or Dreamcast games ?
Thanks a lot !
Thanks a lot !
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Since the CPU and RAM have not changed, there is no performance improvement.
-
- Posts: 142
- Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2016 5:18 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: xu4
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 24 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
batocera will be there too of course
- These users thanked the author nadenislamarre for the post:
- mystic_circle (Wed Dec 23, 2020 4:31 am)
-
- Posts: 252
- Joined: Tue Apr 28, 2015 4:23 pm
- languages_spoken: english, chinese
- ODROIDs: Many Odroids and Rpis.
- Location: shenzhen china
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 1 time
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Very nice upgrade! I will buy one absolutely. But the higher LCD resolution must lower the emulation performance. 854x480 / 480x320 = 2.7 times more pixels to render the emulation screen. I know the GPU accelerated scaler must work reasonably. But I still have a concern. A next generation Go series must be powered by RK3566 or S905X3 at least.
-
- Posts: 5195
- Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: C1
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 394 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
I can only speak for the reference image. Emulators produce a frame buffer that is the size of the hardware being emulated. The device screen size does not affect what an emulator's native resolution is. For example, NES is still 256x240. The hardware bitblitter (RGA2) is responsible for scaling the image to the device screen size. Since there is dedicated hardware for this, the performance remain unchanged.
- These users thanked the author crashoverride for the post:
- odroid (Wed Dec 23, 2020 12:49 pm)
-
- Posts: 126
- Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2018 1:06 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: OdroidGo
OdroidGo Advance
- Location: UK
- Has thanked: 10 times
- Been thanked: 10 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Amazing looks great
Website www.rghandhelds.com/
Discord channel https://discord.gg/p4uRmCd
Youtube channel http://www.youtube.com/c/RGhandhelds
Discord channel https://discord.gg/p4uRmCd
Youtube channel http://www.youtube.com/c/RGhandhelds
-
- Posts: 85
- Joined: Fri Jan 17, 2020 4:24 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 8 times
- Been thanked: 13 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Are the DPAD (looks larger) or ABXY buttons and membranes different from the OGA? Is there a similar button type that would fit these as replacements (The OGA can have GBP and GBC buttons fit, for example)?The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.
- adventureFAN
- Posts: 90
- Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2020 4:22 am
- languages_spoken: english, german
- ODROIDs: OGA V1.1
- Has thanked: 7 times
- Been thanked: 24 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Dimensions?
-
- Posts: 19
- Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2020 2:12 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 22 times
- Been thanked: 3 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Batocera is the best! Got a couple of youtubers to make videos on Batocera. It is really good on the OGA thank you!nadenislamarre wrote: ↑Tue Dec 22, 2020 3:59 pmbatocera will be there too of course
-
- Posts: 328
- Joined: Mon Sep 09, 2019 9:14 pm
- languages_spoken: english,french,spanish
- ODROIDs: N2(x2),N2+,C4,HC4
- Has thanked: 101 times
- Been thanked: 27 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Awesome device. I'm assuming A USB WIFI+BT device will be offered as a external USB dongle, correct? I'd have been great if it were offered as an internal WIF+BT add-on card. Any specs or pics on the allegedly external WIFI+BT USB dongle?"Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved."
-
- Posts: 5195
- Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: C1
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 394 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
As evident in the kernel commit log, the RTL8821CU is fully supported. This is a USB2.0 device with 2.4/5GHz WIFI and Bluetooth 4.superpowter77 wrote: ↑Tue Dec 22, 2020 11:08 pmAny specs or pics on the allegedly external WIFI+BT USB dongle?
https://www.realtek.com/en/products/com ... /rtl8821cu
[edit]The Realtek RTL8821CU-CG is a highly integrated single-chip that supports 1-stream 802.11ac solutions with Multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and Wireless LAN (WLAN) with integrated Bluetooth 2.1/3.0/4.2 USB-multi interface controller. It combines a WLAN MAC, a 1T1R capable WLAN baseband, and RF in a single chip.
Note that Bluetooth support for the Reference Image is still in development. A UI for device pairing is expected in a future release.
-
- Posts: 213
- Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 59 times
- Been thanked: 99 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
I need to find a good usb stick brand then. I was using a EPUD version but it only lasted about 8 months. It worked great before then. But I may have gotten carried away on the inserts and removals testing it.
Edit: looks like I'm getting another EPUD one. The green and black ones have built in storage/drivers and you have to do usb modeswitch on it.
Edit: looks like I'm getting another EPUD one. The green and black ones have built in storage/drivers and you have to do usb modeswitch on it.
Last edited by notime2d8 on Wed Dec 23, 2020 2:18 am, edited 2 times in total.
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
-
- Posts: 8955
- Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Has thanked: 593 times
- Been thanked: 548 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Dualband and BT capable? Now that's new!
-
- Posts: 1557
- Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
- languages_spoken: german, english
- ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
- Has thanked: 84 times
- Been thanked: 257 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
It look's beautifully !
RG
-
- Posts: 328
- Joined: Mon Sep 09, 2019 9:14 pm
- languages_spoken: english,french,spanish
- ODROIDs: N2(x2),N2+,C4,HC4
- Has thanked: 101 times
- Been thanked: 27 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
A 2-in-1 Dualband WIFI and Bluetooth USB dongle will be a neat and welcome solution for all my Odroids.
- rooted
- Posts: 8197
- Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
- Has thanked: 728 times
- Been thanked: 288 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
It's up on CNX already.
https://www.cnx-software.com/2020/12/22 ... h-display/
https://www.cnx-software.com/2020/12/22 ... h-display/
-
- Posts: 230
- Joined: Mon Nov 07, 2016 10:56 pm
- languages_spoken: english, french, italian, romanian
- ODROIDs: XU4, Go, H2, N2 (4GB)
- Location: Romania
- Has thanked: 34 times
- Been thanked: 9 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Very, very nice. I am tempted again to buy an oDroid. Will be watching the release in January 2021. Very good job with the pS Vita form factor.
Sent from my HD1913 using Tapatalk
Sent from my HD1913 using Tapatalk
Riddle me this, riddle me that
Who is afraid of the big, black bat?
I write (in Romanian mostly) on a blog (see my profile)
Who is afraid of the big, black bat?
I write (in Romanian mostly) on a blog (see my profile)
-
- Posts: 8955
- Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Has thanked: 593 times
- Been thanked: 548 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
One thing is for sure - the larger resolution will make X11 a much better experience on the Go.
-
- Posts: 5195
- Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: C1
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 394 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
I was thinking it should allow more DOS games to be usable. I would love to hear ideas and suggestions for taking advantage of the increased resolution.
-
- Posts: 213
- Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 59 times
- Been thanked: 99 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
crashoverride wrote: ↑Wed Dec 23, 2020 3:44 amI was thinking it should allow more DOS games to be usable. I would love to hear ideas and suggestions for taking advantage of the increased resolution.
Game streaming for sure. That and the extra joystick should make it a lot better. A lot of text and menus are unreadable on the 3.5" screen.
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
-
- Posts: 8955
- Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
- Location: Bucharest, Romania
- Has thanked: 593 times
- Been thanked: 548 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Call me old fashioned, but I grew up with a qwerty keyboard and playing dos games with a controller goes against my muscle memory and reflexes...
-
- Posts: 5195
- Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: C1
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 394 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
The Bluetooth support is expected to make it possible to pair a keyboard, mouse, gamepad, headphones/amplifier, etc. There are many small form factor Bluetooth keyboards available that should compliment GO-Super well.
-
- Posts: 213
- Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 59 times
- Been thanked: 99 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Another improvement is that you can use the gpio pins without the ground being blocked by the charger port. I still have ideas that I wanted to use them for but never got around to.
Also is this panel landscape native or does it need to be rotated as well? Seeing how you can use one image, I'm going to say needs to be rotated.
Also, did anything change on the board like voltages, speaker size or brand, or does the dwc2 chip support dual-role mode now or is that still a no?
Also, as much as I wanted a better cpu, I couldn't even find one that was open source, software compatible, and used in mobile devices. The next step rockchip CPUs haven't been released yet either.
Also is this panel landscape native or does it need to be rotated as well? Seeing how you can use one image, I'm going to say needs to be rotated.
Also, did anything change on the board like voltages, speaker size or brand, or does the dwc2 chip support dual-role mode now or is that still a no?
Also, as much as I wanted a better cpu, I couldn't even find one that was open source, software compatible, and used in mobile devices. The next step rockchip CPUs haven't been released yet either.
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
-
- Posts: 4
- Joined: Wed Feb 19, 2020 1:40 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: Odroid-GO, Odroid-GO Advance
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 1 time
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Nice, it would be great if we could fit in a fan so we can overclock it just a little bit.
- rooted
- Posts: 8197
- Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
- Has thanked: 728 times
- Been thanked: 288 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
I think a small heatsink would probably be enough.cow_killer wrote:Nice, it would be great if we could fit in a fan so we can overclock it just a little bit.
-
- Posts: 17
- Joined: Sat Dec 28, 2019 3:06 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: Go, N2
- Has thanked: 5 times
- Been thanked: 0
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Is it just me but does the speaker on the back look ill placed? I can imagine it being covered up whilst using the d-pad?
- rooted
- Posts: 8197
- Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
- languages_spoken: english
- Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
- Has thanked: 728 times
- Been thanked: 288 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
No, when you are holding it your hand acts as a reflector and makes it louder.stats101 wrote:Is it just me but does the speaker on the back look ill placed? I can imagine it being covered up whilst using the d-pad?
- cdu13a
- Posts: 328
- Joined: Tue Jan 20, 2015 3:33 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: C1, C2, XU4, HC1, N2
- Has thanked: 14 times
- Been thanked: 100 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Congratulations, on an other nice looking iteration of the OGA.
-
- Posts: 179
- Joined: Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:08 am
- languages_spoken: english dutch french spanish german
- ODROIDs: Odroid C2
Odroid XU4Q
- Has thanked: 29 times
- Been thanked: 27 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Too bad I can't get it for my Christmas.
I never wanted a handheld, but this I do want.
The people at Hardkernel are very good at taking my money. Now waiting on the HC4 to arrive.
I never wanted a handheld, but this I do want.
The people at Hardkernel are very good at taking my money. Now waiting on the HC4 to arrive.
-
- Posts: 142
- Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2016 5:18 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: xu4
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 24 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
You can follow the batocera image progress for the odroid go super here : viewtopic.php?f=187&t=41318
-
- Posts: 4
- Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2020 6:07 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: ODroid GO Advance
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 0
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Too bad you couldn't managed to fit a front-facing speaker with that new size. That speaker in the back in my opinion is the biggest negative at this point
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
204x85x18mmadventureFAN wrote: ↑Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:51 pmDimensions?
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
The LCD is a portrait type 480x854 as you guessed. We have to rotate it with a 2D accelerator as the original OGA.notime2d8 wrote: ↑Wed Dec 23, 2020 5:34 amAnother improvement is that you can use the gpio pins without the ground being blocked by the charger port. I still have ideas that I wanted to use them for but never got around to.
Also is this panel landscape native or does it need to be rotated as well? Seeing how you can use one image, I'm going to say needs to be rotated.
Also, did anything change on the board like voltages, speaker size or brand, or does the dwc2 chip support dual-role mode now or is that still a no?
Also, as much as I wanted a better cpu, I couldn't even find one that was open source, software compatible, and used in mobile devices. The next step rockchip CPUs haven't been released yet either.
The backlight driver also changed due to much larger number of LEDs.
No. There is no change for voltages and speaker. There is no spare USB port in the SoC to a dual-role mode either.
-
- Posts: 1
- Joined: Sat Dec 26, 2020 3:26 am
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: None... Yet
- Has thanked: 1 time
- Been thanked: 0
- Contact:
Can't wait!
Very much looking forward to being able to buy this!
-
- Posts: 9
- Joined: Thu May 14, 2020 9:39 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- Has thanked: 0
- Been thanked: 1 time
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Please share some size comparison pics with OGA!
-
- Posts: 220
- Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2020 1:35 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: odroid go advance
- Has thanked: 11 times
- Been thanked: 55 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Since this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
-
- Posts: 340
- Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2015 4:22 pm
- languages_spoken: english, french, romanian
- ODROIDs: C1,C1+,C2,HC1,XU4
- Has thanked: 4 times
- Been thanked: 17 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Now I really got to have it! Thanks for the Xmas present.
- odroid
- Site Admin
- Posts: 36193
- Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
- languages_spoken: English, Korean
- ODROIDs: ODROID
- Has thanked: 1376 times
- Been thanked: 956 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
We have tested the following two adapters and they worked fine with the reference Ubuntu image out of the box.valadaa48 wrote: ↑Sun Dec 27, 2020 11:44 amSince this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
WiFi Module 0 (2.4Ghz): https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-0/
WiFi Module 5A (dual band 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz) : https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-5a/
We have a plan to supply another adapter which has a dual band wifi as well as a Bluetooth connectivity in late January.
What do you mean 'UART supported'?
There is a hardware UART feature in the 10pin GPIO expansion port.
-
- Posts: 220
- Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2020 1:35 pm
- languages_spoken: english
- ODROIDs: odroid go advance
- Has thanked: 11 times
- Been thanked: 55 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Great, thank you.odroid wrote: ↑Mon Dec 28, 2020 9:05 amWe have tested the following two adapters and they worked fine with the reference Ubuntu image out of the box.valadaa48 wrote: ↑Sun Dec 27, 2020 11:44 amSince this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
WiFi Module 0 (2.4Ghz): https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-0/
WiFi Module 5A (dual band 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz) : https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-5a/
We have a plan to supply another adapter which has a dual band wifi as well as a Bluetooth connectivity in late January.
What do you mean 'UART supported'?
There is a hardware UART feature in the 10pin GPIO expansion port.
-
- Posts: 1557
- Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
- languages_spoken: german, english
- ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
- Has thanked: 84 times
- Been thanked: 257 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
Got mine today, it's a late Christmas gift, can't wait to stream games on it, I will make a video as usual
-
- Posts: 1557
- Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
- languages_spoken: german, english
- ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
- Has thanked: 84 times
- Been thanked: 257 times
- Contact:
Re: ODROID-Go Super
RG
Post Reply
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 9 guests