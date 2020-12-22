ODROID-Go Super

Post Reply
User avatar
odroid
Site Admin
Posts: 36193
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
languages_spoken: English, Korean
ODROIDs: ODROID
Has thanked: 1376 times
Been thanked: 956 times
Contact:
Contact odroid

ODROID-Go Super

Post by odroid »

We announced the ODROID-Go in 2018 to celebrate our 10th birthday. In 2019 December, we announced the ODROID-Go Advance (OGA).
Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021.

We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call it OGS (ODROID-Go Super).
The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels.
We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio.

The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery.
You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness.

Additionally, other important hardware changes were made. We added a second analog joystick and dedicated volume buttons.
The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.
Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved.
Finally, the micro-SD card slot has changed to push-push type (spring eject) from push-pull one.

Other than that, basic hardware specification and emulation performance are very similar to the original OGA.

We’ve pushed many Linux kernel and U-boot patches to support new hardware features.
https://github.com/hardkernel/linux/com ... dgoA-4.4.y
https://github.com/hardkernel/u-boot/co ... A-v2017.09

When an OS image uses the updated kernel/uboot/bootini properly, a single OS image will work with the OGA, OGA-BE, as well as OGS.
The latest reference Ubuntu image v2.0 in this link works with the three different devices too.
https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid_go_advan ... /ubuntu_es

Let’s see how it looks.
Image

Image

Image

There are two different color options: Dim Gray and Clear White.
Image

Image

We will start selling and shipping the ODROID-Go Super at the end of January, and the price is $80.
We will ship several pre-production samples to the community OS image developers beginning early next week.

We wish you a fun and safe holiday during the year-end and New Year holidays.
These users thanked the author odroid for the post (total 14):
tobetter (Tue Dec 22, 2020 9:53 am) • Luke.go (Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:33 am) • notime2d8 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 11:57 am) • rooted (Tue Dec 22, 2020 1:53 pm) • meveric (Tue Dec 22, 2020 5:05 pm) • macc24 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 8:49 pm) • superpowter77 (Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:47 pm) • istanbulls (Wed Dec 23, 2020 5:27 pm) • cdu13a (Thu Dec 24, 2020 12:44 am) • shanti (Thu Dec 24, 2020 5:41 am) and 4 more users
Top
Slaminger
Posts: 210
Joined: Tue Jul 16, 2019 12:30 am
languages_spoken: English, French
ODROIDs: XU4, N2, N2+, C2, C4, OGA, OGA-BE, H2+
Location: Canada
Has thanked: 21 times
Been thanked: 55 times
Contact:
Contact Slaminger

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by Slaminger »

I have ported Retro Arena to the new Uboot and Kernel, and tested it on OGA-BE. The image will be available to the public the moment orders for OGS begin shipping.
Last edited by Slaminger on Wed Dec 23, 2020 4:57 am, edited 1 time in total.
Top
shanti
Posts: 322
Joined: Fri Feb 15, 2019 3:12 am
languages_spoken: english, spanish
ODROIDs: Odroid N2
Has thanked: 86 times
Been thanked: 118 times
Contact:
Contact shanti

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by shanti »

Very nice! I like how it looks! can't wait to test it! :o
Top
User avatar
rooted
Posts: 8197
Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
languages_spoken: english
Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
Has thanked: 728 times
Been thanked: 288 times
Contact:
Contact rooted

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by rooted »

Wow! I love what you have done, you addressed everything that could be considered a negative and made it a positive. The rounded edges look super comfortable and that screen, so nice.

Congratulations Hardkernel Team.
Top
notime2d8
Posts: 213
Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
languages_spoken: english
Has thanked: 59 times
Been thanked: 99 times
Contact:
Contact notime2d8

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by notime2d8 »

Does it still use the same PS Vita style joysticks and connectors? 🤔
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
Top
User avatar
rooted
Posts: 8197
Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
languages_spoken: english
Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
Has thanked: 728 times
Been thanked: 288 times
Contact:
Contact rooted

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by rooted »

notime2d8 wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 1:23 pm
 Does it still use the same PS Vita style joysticks and connectors? 🤔
They look to be the same.
Top
User avatar
odroid
Site Admin
Posts: 36193
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
languages_spoken: English, Korean
ODROIDs: ODROID
Has thanked: 1376 times
Been thanked: 956 times
Contact:
Contact odroid

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by odroid »

notime2d8 wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 1:23 pm
 Does it still use the same PS Vita style joysticks and connectors? 🤔
It is exactly same one in the original OGA.
Top
macromorgan
Posts: 66
Joined: Mon Dec 30, 2019 10:35 am
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: Odroid-GO
Has thanked: 4 times
Been thanked: 25 times
Contact:
Contact macromorgan

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by macromorgan »

No built in wifi? Like it still though, looks great.

Same 1GB of RAM too I take it?
Top
mad_ady
Posts: 8955
Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
Location: Bucharest, Romania
Has thanked: 593 times
Been thanked: 548 times
Contact:
Contact mad_ady

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by mad_ady »

Congratulations on keeping the secret and not leaking information :) With a second joypad 3d shooters will become more playable!
Top
Franck313
Posts: 26
Joined: Sun Mar 22, 2020 4:54 am
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: Odroid Go Advance
Has thanked: 2 times
Been thanked: 0
Contact:
Contact Franck313

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by Franck313 »

A little more power, may be ??? In order to play without problems with PSP or Dreamcast games ?

Thanks a lot !
Top
User avatar
odroid
Site Admin
Posts: 36193
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
languages_spoken: English, Korean
ODROIDs: ODROID
Has thanked: 1376 times
Been thanked: 956 times
Contact:
Contact odroid

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by odroid »

Franck313 wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 3:17 pm
 A little more power, may be ??? In order to play without problems with PSP or Dreamcast games ?
Since the CPU and RAM have not changed, there is no performance improvement.
Top
nadenislamarre
Posts: 142
Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2016 5:18 am
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: xu4
Has thanked: 0
Been thanked: 24 times
Contact:
Contact nadenislamarre

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by nadenislamarre »

batocera will be there too of course ;-)
These users thanked the author nadenislamarre for the post:
mystic_circle (Wed Dec 23, 2020 4:31 am)
Top
stmicro
Posts: 252
Joined: Tue Apr 28, 2015 4:23 pm
languages_spoken: english, chinese
ODROIDs: Many Odroids and Rpis.
Location: shenzhen china
Has thanked: 0
Been thanked: 1 time
Contact:
Contact stmicro

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by stmicro »

Very nice upgrade! I will buy one absolutely. But the higher LCD resolution must lower the emulation performance. 854x480 / 480x320 = 2.7 times more pixels to render the emulation screen. I know the GPU accelerated scaler must work reasonably. But I still have a concern. A next generation Go series must be powered by RK3566 or S905X3 at least.
Top
crashoverride
Posts: 5195
Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: C1
Has thanked: 0
Been thanked: 394 times
Contact:
Contact crashoverride

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by crashoverride »

stmicro wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 5:17 pm
 But the higher LCD resolution must lower the emulation performance. 854x480 / 480x320 = 2.7 times more pixels to render the emulation screen.
I can only speak for the reference image. Emulators produce a frame buffer that is the size of the hardware being emulated. The device screen size does not affect what an emulator's native resolution is. For example, NES is still 256x240. The hardware bitblitter (RGA2) is responsible for scaling the image to the device screen size. Since there is dedicated hardware for this, the performance remain unchanged.
These users thanked the author crashoverride for the post:
odroid (Wed Dec 23, 2020 12:49 pm)
Top
jutleys
Posts: 126
Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2018 1:06 am
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: OdroidGo
OdroidGo Advance
Location: UK
Has thanked: 10 times
Been thanked: 10 times
Contact:
Contact jutleys

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by jutleys »

Amazing looks great 👌
Top
Josh86
Posts: 85
Joined: Fri Jan 17, 2020 4:24 am
languages_spoken: english
Has thanked: 8 times
Been thanked: 13 times
Contact:
Contact Josh86

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by Josh86 »

The OGS is now pre-assembled in our factory instead of being a DIY assembled kit.
Are the DPAD (looks larger) or ABXY buttons and membranes different from the OGA? Is there a similar button type that would fit these as replacements (The OGA can have GBP and GBC buttons fit, for example)?
Top
User avatar
adventureFAN
Posts: 90
Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2020 4:22 am
languages_spoken: english, german
ODROIDs: OGA V1.1
Has thanked: 7 times
Been thanked: 24 times
Contact:
Contact adventureFAN

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by adventureFAN »

Dimensions?
Top
Odroid4U
Posts: 19
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2020 2:12 pm
languages_spoken: english
Has thanked: 22 times
Been thanked: 3 times
Contact:
Contact Odroid4U

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by Odroid4U »

nadenislamarre wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 3:59 pm
 batocera will be there too of course ;-)
Batocera is the best! Got a couple of youtubers to make videos on Batocera. It is really good on the OGA thank you!
Top
superpowter77
Posts: 328
Joined: Mon Sep 09, 2019 9:14 pm
languages_spoken: english,french,spanish
ODROIDs: N2(x2),N2+,C4,HC4
Has thanked: 101 times
Been thanked: 27 times
Contact:
Contact superpowter77

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by superpowter77 »

"Since there is no built-in slow wireless connectivity, support for a faster USB WIFI+BT was improved."
Awesome device. I'm assuming A USB WIFI+BT device will be offered as a external USB dongle, correct? I'd have been great if it were offered as an internal WIF+BT add-on card. Any specs or pics on the allegedly external WIFI+BT USB dongle?
Top
crashoverride
Posts: 5195
Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: C1
Has thanked: 0
Been thanked: 394 times
Contact:
Contact crashoverride

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by crashoverride »

superpowter77 wrote:
Tue Dec 22, 2020 11:08 pm
 Any specs or pics on the allegedly external WIFI+BT USB dongle?
As evident in the kernel commit log, the RTL8821CU is fully supported. This is a USB2.0 device with 2.4/5GHz WIFI and Bluetooth 4.
https://www.realtek.com/en/products/com ... /rtl8821cu
The Realtek RTL8821CU-CG is a highly integrated single-chip that supports 1-stream 802.11ac solutions with Multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and Wireless LAN (WLAN) with integrated Bluetooth 2.1/3.0/4.2 USB-multi interface controller. It combines a WLAN MAC, a 1T1R capable WLAN baseband, and RF in a single chip.
[edit]
Note that Bluetooth support for the Reference Image is still in development. A UI for device pairing is expected in a future release.
Top
notime2d8
Posts: 213
Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
languages_spoken: english
Has thanked: 59 times
Been thanked: 99 times
Contact:
Contact notime2d8

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by notime2d8 »

I need to find a good usb stick brand then. I was using a EPUD version but it only lasted about 8 months. It worked great before then. But I may have gotten carried away on the inserts and removals testing it.

Edit: looks like I'm getting another EPUD one. The green and black ones have built in storage/drivers and you have to do usb modeswitch on it.
Last edited by notime2d8 on Wed Dec 23, 2020 2:18 am, edited 2 times in total.
If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
Top
mad_ady
Posts: 8955
Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
languages_spoken: english
ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
Location: Bucharest, Romania
Has thanked: 593 times
Been thanked: 548 times
Contact:
Contact mad_ady

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by mad_ady »

Dualband and BT capable? Now that's new!
Top
AreaScout
Posts: 1557
Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
languages_spoken: german, english
ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
Has thanked: 84 times
Been thanked: 257 times
Contact:
Contact AreaScout

Re: ODROID-Go Super

Post by AreaScout »

    My Eyes will say thank you to that new LCD :lol:

    It look's beautifully !

    RG
    Top
    superpowter77
    Posts: 328
    Joined: Mon Sep 09, 2019 9:14 pm
    languages_spoken: english,french,spanish
    ODROIDs: N2(x2),N2+,C4,HC4
    Has thanked: 101 times
    Been thanked: 27 times
    Contact:
    Contact superpowter77

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by superpowter77 »

    A 2-in-1 Dualband WIFI and Bluetooth USB dongle will be a neat and welcome solution for all my Odroids.
    Top
    User avatar
    rooted
    Posts: 8197
    Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
    languages_spoken: english
    Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
    Has thanked: 728 times
    Been thanked: 288 times
    Contact:
    Contact rooted

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by rooted »

    It's up on CNX already.

    https://www.cnx-software.com/2020/12/22 ... h-display/
    Top
    tmihai20
    Posts: 230
    Joined: Mon Nov 07, 2016 10:56 pm
    languages_spoken: english, french, italian, romanian
    ODROIDs: XU4, Go, H2, N2 (4GB)
    Location: Romania
    Has thanked: 34 times
    Been thanked: 9 times
    Contact:
    Contact tmihai20

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by tmihai20 »

    Very, very nice. I am tempted again to buy an oDroid. Will be watching the release in January 2021. Very good job with the pS Vita form factor.

    Sent from my HD1913 using Tapatalk

    Riddle me this, riddle me that
    Who is afraid of the big, black bat?
    I write (in Romanian mostly) on a blog (see my profile)
    Top
    mad_ady
    Posts: 8955
    Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
    Location: Bucharest, Romania
    Has thanked: 593 times
    Been thanked: 548 times
    Contact:
    Contact mad_ady

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by mad_ady »

    One thing is for sure - the larger resolution will make X11 a much better experience on the Go.
    Top
    crashoverride
    Posts: 5195
    Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: C1
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 394 times
    Contact:
    Contact crashoverride

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by crashoverride »

    mad_ady wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 3:41 am
     the larger resolution will make X11 a much better experience on the Go.
    I was thinking it should allow more DOS games to be usable. I would love to hear ideas and suggestions for taking advantage of the increased resolution.
    Top
    notime2d8
    Posts: 213
    Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
    languages_spoken: english
    Has thanked: 59 times
    Been thanked: 99 times
    Contact:
    Contact notime2d8

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by notime2d8 »

    crashoverride wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 3:44 am
    mad_ady wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 3:41 am
     the larger resolution will make X11 a much better experience on the Go.
    I was thinking it should allow more DOS games to be usable. I would love to hear ideas and suggestions for taking advantage of the increased resolution.

    Game streaming for sure. That and the extra joystick should make it a lot better. A lot of text and menus are unreadable on the 3.5" screen.
    If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
    Top
    mad_ady
    Posts: 8955
    Joined: Wed Jul 15, 2015 5:00 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: XU4, C1+, C2, C4, N1, N2, H2, Go, Go Advance
    Location: Bucharest, Romania
    Has thanked: 593 times
    Been thanked: 548 times
    Contact:
    Contact mad_ady

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by mad_ady »

    crashoverride wrote:
    mad_ady wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 3:41 am
     the larger resolution will make X11 a much better experience on the Go.
    I was thinking it should allow more DOS games to be usable. I would love to hear ideas and suggestions for taking advantage of the increased resolution.
    Call me old fashioned, but I grew up with a qwerty keyboard and playing dos games with a controller goes against my muscle memory and reflexes...
    Top
    crashoverride
    Posts: 5195
    Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2014 8:42 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: C1
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 394 times
    Contact:
    Contact crashoverride

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by crashoverride »

    mad_ady wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 4:00 am
     playing dos games with a controller goes against my muscle memory and reflexes...
    The Bluetooth support is expected to make it possible to pair a keyboard, mouse, gamepad, headphones/amplifier, etc. There are many small form factor Bluetooth keyboards available that should compliment GO-Super well.
    Top
    notime2d8
    Posts: 213
    Joined: Thu Dec 11, 2014 4:40 am
    languages_spoken: english
    Has thanked: 59 times
    Been thanked: 99 times
    Contact:
    Contact notime2d8

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by notime2d8 »

    Another improvement is that you can use the gpio pins without the ground being blocked by the charger port. I still have ideas that I wanted to use them for but never got around to.

    Also is this panel landscape native or does it need to be rotated as well? Seeing how you can use one image, I'm going to say needs to be rotated.

    Also, did anything change on the board like voltages, speaker size or brand, or does the dwc2 chip support dual-role mode now or is that still a no?

    Also, as much as I wanted a better cpu, I couldn't even find one that was open source, software compatible, and used in mobile devices. The next step rockchip CPUs haven't been released yet either.
    These users thanked the author notime2d8 for the post:
    odroid (Thu Dec 24, 2020 9:59 am)
    If I say something that sounds smart or like i know what i'm talking about....i'm faking it.
    Top
    cow_killer
    Posts: 4
    Joined: Wed Feb 19, 2020 1:40 am
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: Odroid-GO, Odroid-GO Advance
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 1 time
    Contact:
    Contact cow_killer

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by cow_killer »

    Nice, it would be great if we could fit in a fan so we can overclock it just a little bit.
    Top
    User avatar
    rooted
    Posts: 8197
    Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
    languages_spoken: english
    Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
    Has thanked: 728 times
    Been thanked: 288 times
    Contact:
    Contact rooted

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by rooted »

    cow_killer wrote:Nice, it would be great if we could fit in a fan so we can overclock it just a little bit.
    I think a small heatsink would probably be enough.
    Top
    stats101
    Posts: 17
    Joined: Sat Dec 28, 2019 3:06 am
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: Go, N2
    Has thanked: 5 times
    Been thanked: 0
    Contact:
    Contact stats101

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by stats101 »

    Is it just me but does the speaker on the back look ill placed? I can imagine it being covered up whilst using the d-pad?
    Top
    User avatar
    rooted
    Posts: 8197
    Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2014 9:12 am
    languages_spoken: english
    Location: Gulf of Mexico, US
    Has thanked: 728 times
    Been thanked: 288 times
    Contact:
    Contact rooted

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by rooted »

    stats101 wrote:Is it just me but does the speaker on the back look ill placed? I can imagine it being covered up whilst using the d-pad?
    No, when you are holding it your hand acts as a reflector and makes it louder.
    Top
    User avatar
    cdu13a
    Posts: 328
    Joined: Tue Jan 20, 2015 3:33 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: C1, C2, XU4, HC1, N2
    Has thanked: 14 times
    Been thanked: 100 times
    Contact:
    Contact cdu13a

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by cdu13a »

    Congratulations, on an other nice looking iteration of the OGA.
    Top
    BadPritt
    Posts: 179
    Joined: Wed Jan 17, 2018 4:08 am
    languages_spoken: english dutch french spanish german
    ODROIDs: Odroid C2
    Odroid XU4Q
    Has thanked: 29 times
    Been thanked: 27 times
    Contact:
    Contact BadPritt

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by BadPritt »

    Too bad I can't get it for my Christmas.
    I never wanted a handheld, but this I do want.
    The people at Hardkernel are very good at taking my money. Now waiting on the HC4 to arrive.
    Top
    nadenislamarre
    Posts: 142
    Joined: Tue Apr 26, 2016 5:18 am
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: xu4
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 24 times
    Contact:
    Contact nadenislamarre

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by nadenislamarre »

    You can follow the batocera image progress for the odroid go super here : viewtopic.php?f=187&t=41318
    Top
    synplex
    Posts: 4
    Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2020 6:07 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: ODroid GO Advance
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 0
    Contact:
    Contact synplex

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by synplex »

    Too bad you couldn't managed to fit a front-facing speaker with that new size. That speaker in the back in my opinion is the biggest negative at this point
    Top
    User avatar
    odroid
    Site Admin
    Posts: 36193
    Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
    languages_spoken: English, Korean
    ODROIDs: ODROID
    Has thanked: 1376 times
    Been thanked: 956 times
    Contact:
    Contact odroid

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by odroid »

    adventureFAN wrote:
    Tue Dec 22, 2020 10:51 pm
     Dimensions?
    204x85x18mm
    Top
    User avatar
    odroid
    Site Admin
    Posts: 36193
    Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
    languages_spoken: English, Korean
    ODROIDs: ODROID
    Has thanked: 1376 times
    Been thanked: 956 times
    Contact:
    Contact odroid

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by odroid »

    notime2d8 wrote:
    Wed Dec 23, 2020 5:34 am
     Another improvement is that you can use the gpio pins without the ground being blocked by the charger port. I still have ideas that I wanted to use them for but never got around to.

    Also is this panel landscape native or does it need to be rotated as well? Seeing how you can use one image, I'm going to say needs to be rotated.

    Also, did anything change on the board like voltages, speaker size or brand, or does the dwc2 chip support dual-role mode now or is that still a no?

    Also, as much as I wanted a better cpu, I couldn't even find one that was open source, software compatible, and used in mobile devices. The next step rockchip CPUs haven't been released yet either.
    The LCD is a portrait type 480x854 as you guessed. We have to rotate it with a 2D accelerator as the original OGA.
    The backlight driver also changed due to much larger number of LEDs.

    No. There is no change for voltages and speaker. There is no spare USB port in the SoC to a dual-role mode either.
    Top
    venn189
    Posts: 1
    Joined: Sat Dec 26, 2020 3:26 am
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: None... Yet
    Has thanked: 1 time
    Been thanked: 0
    Contact:
    Contact venn189

    Can't wait!

    Post by venn189 »

    Very much looking forward to being able to buy this!
    Top
    Eddo
    Posts: 9
    Joined: Thu May 14, 2020 9:39 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    Has thanked: 0
    Been thanked: 1 time
    Contact:
    Contact Eddo

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by Eddo »

    Please share some size comparison pics with OGA!
    Top
    valadaa48
    Posts: 220
    Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2020 1:35 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: odroid go advance
    Has thanked: 11 times
    Been thanked: 55 times
    Contact:
    Contact valadaa48

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by valadaa48 »

    Since this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
    Top
    crazyquark
    Posts: 340
    Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2015 4:22 pm
    languages_spoken: english, french, romanian
    ODROIDs: C1,C1+,C2,HC1,XU4
    Has thanked: 4 times
    Been thanked: 17 times
    Contact:
    Contact crazyquark

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by crazyquark »

    Now I really got to have it! Thanks for the Xmas present.
    Top
    User avatar
    odroid
    Site Admin
    Posts: 36193
    Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2013 11:14 pm
    languages_spoken: English, Korean
    ODROIDs: ODROID
    Has thanked: 1376 times
    Been thanked: 956 times
    Contact:
    Contact odroid

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by odroid »

    valadaa48 wrote:
    Sun Dec 27, 2020 11:44 am
     Since this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
    We have tested the following two adapters and they worked fine with the reference Ubuntu image out of the box.
    WiFi Module 0 (2.4Ghz): https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-0/
    WiFi Module 5A (dual band 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz) : https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-5a/
    We have a plan to supply another adapter which has a dual band wifi as well as a Bluetooth connectivity in late January.

    What do you mean 'UART supported'?
    There is a hardware UART feature in the 10pin GPIO expansion port.
    Top
    valadaa48
    Posts: 220
    Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2020 1:35 pm
    languages_spoken: english
    ODROIDs: odroid go advance
    Has thanked: 11 times
    Been thanked: 55 times
    Contact:
    Contact valadaa48

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by valadaa48 »

    odroid wrote:
    Mon Dec 28, 2020 9:05 am
    valadaa48 wrote:
    Sun Dec 27, 2020 11:44 am
     Since this doesn't have built-in wifi, what is considered the best low-profile, hardware compatible USB wifi adapter to use? I recall some people having issues with USB wifi adapters pulling 5V which might have caused them system instability. Also is UART supported?
    We have tested the following two adapters and they worked fine with the reference Ubuntu image out of the box.
    WiFi Module 0 (2.4Ghz): https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-0/
    WiFi Module 5A (dual band 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz) : https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/wifi-module-5a/
    We have a plan to supply another adapter which has a dual band wifi as well as a Bluetooth connectivity in late January.

    What do you mean 'UART supported'?
    There is a hardware UART feature in the 10pin GPIO expansion port.
    Great, thank you.
    Top
    AreaScout
    Posts: 1557
    Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
    languages_spoken: german, english
    ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
    N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
    H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
    Has thanked: 84 times
    Been thanked: 257 times
    Contact:
    Contact AreaScout

    Re: ODROID-Go Super

    Post by AreaScout »

      @all

      Got mine today, it's a late Christmas gift, can't wait to stream games on it, I will make a video as usual
        20201228_132946.jpg
        20201228_132946.jpg (340.39 KiB) Viewed 902 times
        RG
        Top
        AreaScout
        Posts: 1557
        Joined: Sun Jul 07, 2013 3:05 am
        languages_spoken: german, english
        ODROIDs: X2, U3, XU3, C2, HiFi Shield, XU4, XU4Q,
        N1, Go, VU5A, Show2, CloudShell2,
        H2, N2, VU7A, VuShell, Go2, C4
        Has thanked: 84 times
        Been thanked: 257 times
        Contact:
        Contact AreaScout

        Re: ODROID-Go Super

        Post by AreaScout »

          Also, as this is the development edition, it has a white clear back case with small break out hole for debug cable connection and one spare dim gray back case
            20201228_133948.jpg
            20201228_133948.jpg (287.19 KiB) Viewed 825 times

            RG
            Top
            Post Reply

            Return to “General Topics”

            Who is online

            Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 9 guests